In Westminster, cars and fences were damaged. One roof was dumped in the middle of Main Street.

Westminster resident Catherine Martinson told WBAL that her house shook as the storm rolled through her neighborhood.

At Crosswinds Church, the associate pastor, Chris Kaskel, said he was in his kitchen when he heard what sounded like a freight train. The church lost its steeple in the storm.

At a shopping center in Westminster, trees were blown over in the parking lot of the Buffalo Wild Wings. Parts of roofs in the area also blew off.