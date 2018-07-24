WASHINGTON — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down at a high school in Virginia.

A weather statement said the tornado touched down Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson High School in Lincolnia in Fairfax County. The weather service said the tornado touched down just south of the school’s softball field and damaged fences, two sheds, some light poles and several trees. No injuries were reported.

The report also said a shipping container was picked up and carried 100 yards as the tornado crossed the softball field. The tornado then moved northeast over an adjacent athletic field then passed over the northeastern part of the school property.

