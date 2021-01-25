I’ve become a little obsessed with the names we humans give animals, whether they are the pets in our homes or the wild animals that live at our zoos. The National Zoo’s new star is Xiao Qi Ji, the baby giant panda whose name means “little miracle.”

But what does “Mr. Zinc” mean? Is the bird sponsored by the International Zinc Association, a trade group that touts the element as “truly among the most versatile and essential materials known to mankind”?

The whooping cranes came to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute from the U.S. Geological Survey Patuxent Wildlife Research Center, where they were raised. The male crane lived at Patuxent for 24 years. In 1996, while he was still a juvenile, several metal objects showed up in his gizzard during an X-ray.

“Young cranes are inquisitive creatures and will sometimes eat things they should not eat,” the USGS’s Jessica Fitzpatrick wrote to me in an email.

Tests revealed elevated zinc levels in the bird’s blood. Laparoscopic surgeries were performed to remove the foreign bodies. And ever since then, he’s been known as Mr. Zinc. When the female became his mate several years later, she became Mrs. Zinc.

It would have been cool if her maiden name was “Kitchen.” Then she could be Mrs. Kitchen-Zinc.

The Zincs aren’t the only birds to have come to the zoo from Patuxent. Other whooping cranes include Godzilla (big and tall and named after the monster), Brokenhand (she suffered a wing injury when she was young) and Laz (short for “Lazarus”; she was very sick when young and almost died before making a miraculous recovery).

Many of the white-naped cranes take their names from Billy Joel songs, including Brenda and Eddie. The birds fared better than the couple in Joel’s “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant.” Those high school sweethearts wind up splitting.

The feathered Brenda and Eddie, on the other hand, “have turned into our best pair for natural breeding/fertility and raising chicks,” the National Zoo’s Annalisa Meyer wrote in an email. “We also have had a James, Laura and Captain Jack named after other characters from his songs.”

I humbly request that the next white-naped crane chick be named Liberty DeVitto, after Joel’s former drummer.

The zoo’s red pandas — a group that includes males Rusty, Clinger, Slash and Shredder — seem like a fun bunch.

Rusty is named for his coloring. Clinger, Slash and Shredder were named based on their behavior when being hand fed.

“Clinger would always cling to us tightly when feeding him or trying to get him back into his enclosure,” said Jessica Kordell, animal keeper at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. “Slash was calm but would inevitably slash our gloves while nursing, usually unnoticeably until we were done. And Shredder was the smallest of the three brothers and would knead our gloved hands while nursing, which often shredded our latex gloves. We quickly switched to leather gloves and sometimes offered him a stuffed animal instead.”

I wonder what a Komodo dragon would do with a stuffed animal. Eat it, probably. The National Zoo’s Komodo is called Murphy, the sort of name you might give to a yellow Lab. He’s named after James B. Murphy, a former curator of herpetology at the zoo. The human Murphy did a lot of work early in his career on Komodo dragons and later published a book on reptile play behavior, using observations from the National Zoo’s Komodo dragons.

“It was a way for the National Zoo to honor him,” said Matt Evans, assistant curator at the Reptile Discovery Center.

Last year, students at Howard University and Gallaudet University got to choose names for two female American bison at the zoo. The bison is the mascot at both schools. Gallaudet picked the name Gally — a diminutive of “Gallaudet” — and Howard chose Lucy, after Lucy Diggs Slowe, the first dean of women at Howard and the first African American woman to hold that position at a U.S. university.

And then there’s the trio of Cuban crocodiles at the National Zoo: Dorothy, Rose and Blanche. They’re named after characters in “The Golden Girls.” A former reptile keeper at the zoo was a huge fan of the 1980s sitcom.

To borrow a title from a 1980s hit not written by Billy Joel, I guess that makes each croc a man-eater. Watch out boy, she’ll chew you up.