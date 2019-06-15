Fathers and zoos may go together, and in recognition of Father’s Day, the National Zoo has cited examples of male parenting in the animal kingdom. Some are familiar, but one may be surprising: paternal care among catfish.

Even to those who do not wield rod and reel, “catfishing” as a slang term is widely used in the era of the Internet. It means pretending to be someone else or fabricating an identity.

But in the watery world, it appears catfish fathers play a part in giving their catfish offspring something of a start toward becoming not impostors, but genuine catfish.

This information was embodied in a notice issued Thursday by the zoo titled, “The Best Father’s Day in D.C.” Perhaps to keep its claim from seeming boastful, the zoo added: “(We Ain’t Lion).”

In issuing its invitation to “visit the great fathers of the animal kingdom,” the zoo paid homage to the parental qualities of the lion.

“The most important job for a lion dad,” it said, “is to protect his young from danger.”

The zoo also offered props to our close kin, the gorilla, reporting that, for the survival of gorilla young, “a relationship with their dad is vital.”

Those examples of parenting among our fellow mammals may not seem especially startling, but the zoo’s assertions about male protectiveness among catfish may not be so well known.

“Male catfish,” the zoo said, “watch over their fries (or young) until they’re ready to be sent off to the real world.”

That readiness occurs relatively swiftly, at the age of 3 weeks, the zoo said. Catfish young go out on their own and don’t come back.

That may seem coldblooded and disappointing to learn on Father’s Day. But apparently, when the youngsters become fathers, it will not keep them from demonstrating parenting skills.

