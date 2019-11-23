Survival of the cubs is no sure thing. About 4 in 10 do not live past their first year, the zoo said. But the cubs appear active and vocal, and staff members are “cautiously optimistic” that they will do all right, the zoo said.

Billie Jean, who has had cubs before, is again showing herself to be an attentive mother, the zoo said.

But it said the best support she and her cubs can be given is watching them from a distance and letting her nurse and bond with the cubs in peace. If all works out, the zoo said, mother and newborns will go outdoors in the spring.

Although perhaps lower on the animal lovability scale, dark-coated fully grown Andean bears seem roughly equivalent in size to giant pandas. They measure 5 to 6 feet long and 2 to 3 feet tall at the shoulder, according to the zoo.

Said to be South America’s only bears, they live in the wild, as the name suggests, in mountainous terrain from Venezuela south to Bolivia.

Meanwhile, Bei Bei is reportedly adjusting to a new life in China. It’s unclear if he thinks of us.

