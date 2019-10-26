On Oct. 14, a kudu named Rogue gave birth to a male calf. No name for the newborn was immediately available, but the zoo said he was observed soon after birth to be nursing, moving well and exploring his environment. He was healthy and strong, the zoo said.

Rogue is the daughter of a kudu named Shirley. It was Shirley, 9, who died last month after what the zoo described as “complications during the birthing process.” Shirley’s calf was stillborn, the zoo said.

Shirley came to the zoo three years ago, officials said. She was also grandmother to Kushukuru, who was born at the zoo Jan. 12 and continues to reside there. Like this month’s arrival, Kushukuru was born to Rogue.

