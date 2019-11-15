Of course the animal’s name, Bei Bei, pronounced BAY BAY, seems so close to those words of farewell, BYE BYE, as well as the exclamation BAY BEE, as to elicit many poignant suggestions for the traveler.

Under international agreement, the panda, admired in his four years here by legions both at the zoo and on TV, is to take flight Tuesday. It is part of a cooperative breeding program.

So it might be said in the rueful lyrics of one song that “the days dwindle down to a precious few.”

Suggestions included “One for My #BeiBei (And One More for the Road.”) And “Bei Bei It’s Cold Outside” with its plaintive, “I’ve got to go away.”

