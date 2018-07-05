The National Capital Planning Commission next week is set to review a proposal by the National Zoo to add extensive security fencing — some of it to prevent vehicle “ramming” — and reduce pedestrian entrances to the complex from 13 to three.

The proposal is part of an overall security plan that would eventually include permanent security checkpoints, like those that exist at entrances to other Smithsonian buildings around the city.

“The safety and security of our visitors, staff and animals are the . . . Zoo’s No. 1 priority,” zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson said in a statement.

“The security checkpoints will be similar to those experienced by the public at museums, major sporting events and entertainment venues,” she said.

“The Zoo . . . is a sprawling outdoor park that does not have defined and controlled entrances and exits,” she said. “It is very difficult to keep a safe environment under those conditions.”

In a submission to the NCPC, the zoo said the checkpoints “would consist of permanent pavilions, each with several controlled guard posts, security screening magnetometers and areas for bag searches.”

The commission, in a summary of the project on its website, said the fencing should not affect any archaeological sites, and an “engineering field study will be conducted” to make sure it can be installed with minimal impact to trees and vegetation.

Some of the fencing would also be “vehicular-rated . . . to mitigate potential ramming events at certain areas of the Zoo deemed vulnerable” by security experts.

After the commission review, funding must be requested for fiscal year 2020 and 2021, Baker-Masson said.