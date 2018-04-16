Calaya and her infant in the Great Ape House at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. (Smithsonian’s National Zoo)

Becky Malinsky was on duty in the National Zoo’s Great Ape House a little after 1 p.m. Sunday when she decided to check on the pregnant western lowland gorilla, Calaya.

Malinsky, the assistant curator of primates, noticed that the gorilla looked uncomfortable, and then she saw Calaya’s water break. Malinsky got on the phone to her supervisor: “I think this is something,” she said.

Four the next five hours, keepers and curators at the zoo watched, and filmed, the 15-year-old gorilla endure labor and then give birth to her first offspring, a male named Moke (pronounced Mo-KEY), which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language of Africa.

Members of the zoo staff said it was an amazing event. The zoo’s other gorillas hovered nearby. And the after the baby was born, its father, Baraka, 25, emitted a vocal “pleasure rumble,” a sign of contentment, the zoo said.

“I never thought I would get to witness a gorilla baby being born,” Malinsky said Monday. “Quite incredible.”

Meredith Bastian, the zoo’s curator of primates, said: “We were all kind of shaking a little, with happiness. It was an amazing moment to share with the team. We were all really close to tears.”

The baby, the zoo’s first such a gorilla birth in nine years, arrived at 6:25 p.m. Video footage shows Calaya cradling and cleaning it seconds after it was born. A gorilla’s gestation period is 7½ to 8 months.

Baraka, the father, is a hulking “silverback,” so called because of the gray hair on his broad back.

The two gorillas have been a power couple since Calaya arrived three years ago.

Baraka weighs about 425 pounds. Calaya weighs about 205 pounds and is the dominant female in her group.

The baby gorilla’s birth was “very special and significant” for the zoo facility and to “this critically endangered species as a whole,” said Bastian.

The zoo has six gorillas.

Calaya was initially on birth-control pills when she arrived at the zoo in 2015 from Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo.

“We let her come and get acclimated to the group, kind of figure out what her position would be,” Melba Brown, her chief trainer, said recently. “Once we were certain her health was in the perfect state to have a pregnancy, we took her off birth-control pills.”

She became pregnant in August. The zoo verified that using a standard human pregnancy test.

Calaya and Baraka hit it off right away, Malinsky said recently, and they mated within an hour of meeting. “It was love at first sight,” she said.

Even before they met, when he could gaze at her only from behind the glass of the enclosure where she was temporarily quarantined, she caught his eye.

“We’re pretty certain that Baraka was taken by her, just based on his behaviors,” she said.

Malinsky said keepers decided to introduce her to him first.

“It was a very smooth introduction,” she said.

This was in 2015, while she was still on birth control, but it was promising for the future.

Keepers were not sure how Calaya would react to her baby. “She’s very new at this,” said Brown,

But Brown has done maternal training with her using a stuffed gorilla toy standing in for her baby.

“So she knows what it means to kiss her baby, to touch her baby and to feed her baby,” Brown said recently. And Monday Calaya was cradling and nursing the baby appropriately, Bastian said.

As for Baraka, “he has an extremely playful side,” Brown said.

“He knows where everybody is,” she said. And he comports himself well.

And with the newborn, he will be involved.

“This is his family,” Brown said.