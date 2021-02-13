(The new year is widely observed in Asia; the cub will eventually move to China.)

Meanwhile, on Friday, the zoo provided its most recent update on the doings and development of the cherished creature.

He seems to be doing well.

For example, the zoo said that at his weighing on Wednesday, he registered 24.8 pounds. It showed weeks of growth from his Aug. 21 birth, and the days when his gains were measured in grams.

AD

Significantly, the zoo indicated that his increases in avoirdupois do not stem from any sedentary life of lolling about the den, sampling sweet potato, bamboo and biscuits.

AD

Or of imbibing quantities of his mother’s milk, which he seems to treat like, well, mother’s milk.

Instead, in its latest report, the zoo called him a “very active” cub and offered insight into his workout program.

He “lately has been perfecting his running skills,” the zoo said, noting that he has been chasing after his mom, Mei Xiang, during play.