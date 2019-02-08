The news about Washington’s young gorilla with the fractured femur seems to be good.

The 9-month-old “daredevil,” Moke, appears to be standing and walking with increasing strength each day, the National Zoo said on Friday.

A rambunctious youngster, Moke, a western lowland gorilla, seems to be “in great spirits,” the zoo reported.

On Jan. 27, keepers noted that the prized young primate was favoring his left leg. The fracture in his leg was subsequently found.

The zoo decided to let it heal on its own, although more hay was provided to cushion against falls. So far, the zoo’s cautious optimism seems justified. “One would hardly realize” his leg was broken, the zoo said. “The healing abilities of gorillas are truly remarkable.”

