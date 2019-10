A parade honoring the Washington Nationals is set for Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced early Thursday after the team won the World Series .

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the corner of Constitution Avenue NW at 15th Street, the mayor’s office said. The parade will then proceed east along Constitution Avenue NW and end on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 3rd Street NW, where there will be a rally for the team.