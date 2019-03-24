Washington’s famed cherry blossoms are halfway to peak bloom, the National Park Service said. (National Park Service photo)

In Washington, where the affairs of state take their often-turbulent course each day, nature takes its own course, as around the Tidal Basin, the world-famed cherry trees are slowly making their way toward the period of peak bloom.

The blossoms have reached stage three of their progress towards full bloom, the National Park Service said on Saturday.

“Halfway home,” the Park Service said.

Stage three is the third of six stages, beginning with green color in the buds on the branches of the trees, according to the listing provided on the website of the National Cherry Blossom festival.

Each stage is characterized by a new development. At stage 2, florets are visible. At stage 3, according to the festival, the characteristic development is extension of the florets.

Then comes peduncle elongation, followed by the puffy white stage.

From the puffy white stage, it is only a few days, from four to six, to peak bloom, a time of beauty that is delicate, stunning and spectacular but also fleeting, transitory and impermanent .

At stage 3, which has now been reached, it is on average, 12 to 17 days to peak bloom.

“Still on track for peak bloom the first week of April,” the Park Service said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news