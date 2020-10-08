The academy has not yet announced when students will be sent home for winter break. While the academy won’t give its midshipmen a spring break, it is providing an additional three-day weekend, with April 5 now off.
Midshipmen’s return will be phased, beginning in early January, to help accommodate for travel and restriction of movement requirements, according to the release. More details will be provided later.
Spring classes will end on May 5 with Commissioning Week planned to immediately follow final exams, instead of having a customary break for upperclassmen. Commissioning and graduation will be May 28.
