Lancaster stretched, both hands gripping a midshipman’s cover, a name for an upperclassman’s hat. But he couldn’t quite make it. Moving to the right, his foot found higher purchase atop another classmate. One shove, then another. This time, the cover got on top of the monument and stayed, freeing the plebes from their fight to avoid breaking the record for the longest climb, set by the Class of 1998, at 4 hours 5 minutes 17 seconds.