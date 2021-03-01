All sports practices and events are suspended with the exception of varsity women’s and men’s basketball.
“While our midshipman population is young and healthy, and likely able to rebound from COVID-19, there are still too many unknowns with COVID-19 to take this situation lightly. The health and safety of our entire Naval Academy family is, and will remain, my highest priority while we continue to execute our mission of developing our future naval leaders,” Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said.
