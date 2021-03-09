Summer training programs are usually blocked into three- to four-week periods throughout the summer. The first of them is scheduled to begin May 15.
All summer training programs, with the exception of the Marine Corps’ Leatherneck and several special operations-specific training, were cancelled last summer due to the pandemic.
The COVID-19 vaccine is currently voluntary for active duty members, including midshipmen, while it is in an emergency use authorization status.
