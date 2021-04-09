The academy says a limited number of guests per member of the graduating class will be invited to attend select events in the lead up to graduation.
Based on the event venue, the academy says it expects to be able to accommodate two to four guests per Class of 2021 member throughout the week.
The schedule will include as many of the traditional events as possible in the COVID-19 environment to include the Blue Angels’ rehearsal and flight demonstration, the Color Parade, and the graduation and commissioning ceremony.
Last year, the academy held its first-ever virtual graduation and commissioning ceremony because of the pandemic.
