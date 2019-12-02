The submarines included in the latest contract are to be delivered to the Navy between 2025 and 2029.

They also will be slightly larger and have additional capabilities compared with earlier Virginia class submarines. The newer subs will weigh about 10,200 tons and have a length of 460 feet.

Reed’s office says the contract includes an option for a tenth submarine that could raise the contract value above $24 billion.

