NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A draft report issued by a Navy command raises concerns about a lack of skilled workers in nuclear-related fields at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.

The report reviewed by the Daily Press raises no safety concerns but says the lack of workers could delay future projects.

Newport News Shipbuilding is one of the state’s largest employers. It could play a significant role in the Navy’s plans to expand its fleet of warships. The shipyard is the sole builder of aircraft carriers and one of only two that builds Navy submarines.

A Navy spokesman declined comment to the Daily Press because he said the report shouldn’t have been released.

Radiological control technicians at the shipyard recently unionized after complaints of long hours and low morale. They perform tasks related to radiation safety.

