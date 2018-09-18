NORFOLK, Va. — A U.S. Navy sailor has died in what’s being described as a “mishap” on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier.

The Navy said in a statement on Tuesday that the death occurred Monday afternoon on the USS George H. W. Bush aircraft carrier. Cmdr. Dave Hecht, a Navy spokesman said the incident occurred while the ship was out to sea. The cause of the mishap remains under investigation.

He says the death was not related to the weather. No other sailors were hurt.

The Navy has not released the sailor’s identity. Department of Defense policy precludes the release of such details until 24 hours after the sailor’s family has been notified.

