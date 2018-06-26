NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia company that builds the nation’s aircraft carriers and some of its submarines says it will hire nearly 7,000 people in five years. Virginia’s governor says the state will help the private shipbuilder recruit and train those workers.

Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Tuesday outside Newport News Shipbuilding, which sits along the James River near the Atlantic Coast. Northam said Virginia’s commerce secretary will lead the partnership to ensure the company gets the skilled workers it needs.

Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin says many new hires will replace retiring workers. But the shipyard will see a net gain of 2,000 jobs.

The new jobs are for existing military contracts. But the Navy’s goal of expanding the fleet reflects the growing need for skilled workers in the future.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.