As summer creeps closer, businesses and government officials in the Washington region are preparing their annual effort to keep residents hydrated and plastic-bottle waste down.

TapIt, an app and website run by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, is getting a makeover to let users find nearby places — businesses, restaurants, water fountains — to refill reusable water bottles.

Users need to download the app to access its GPS capabilities. Officials believe that’s been a barrier to reaching a wider audience.

“People will often download the app and not keep it because they run out of space on their phone or they go a whole season without using it,” said Heidi Bonnaffon, an environmental planner with the COG. “So, we’d like to make the website something people can bookmark and go back to whenever they need it.”

Hundreds of businesses across the District, Maryland and Virginia have signed up to participate, which means anyone can walk in and get a refill of water free without purchasing anything. Listings also include public institutions like libraries and museums, as well as water fountains in parks and along trails.

The TapIt app is being revamped to help residents find free water refills in the D.C. region. (TapIt app)

“We’re trying to expand it to other venues that will make it useful for people who might not always be near a store or restaurant,” Bonnaffon said.

The idea started in New York about nine years ago, but its founder abandoned efforts to maintain the listings. In 2014, D.C.-area officials took it over with the idea that they could serve the Washington region.

The app, which is free to download on Apple and Android devices, opens a map that relies on a phone’s GPS to show nearby locations, indicated by red pins.

Clicking on a pin reveals the business name, address, contact information and instructions for “how to access water” (self-serve or ask at the front counter) as well as the type of water offered (filtered or unfiltered, cold or room temperature). Then users can share the location on social media.

TapIt’s website is less sophisticated. While it displays a list of business partners, there’s no way to search or use a location or Zip code to locate the nearest participants.

TapIt’s most frequent users tend to be athletes — long-distance bike riders or runners who might not know where to stop for a water bottle refill, officials said. Officials hope that as the weather warms, more people will use it, too.

The National Academy of Medicine, a nonprofit that recommends nutrition guidelines, suggests that the amount of water people need varies. To stay well hydrated, women need to consume an average of 2.7 liters (91 ounces) of water daily, while men need about 3.7 liters (125 ounces).

Because about 20 percent of water intake generally comes from food, the organization said, most men should drink about 12 glasses of water a day, while most women need about eight.

Beyond the health benefits, Bonnaffon said, she hopes Tapit can help cut down on plastic water-bottle waste.

“We’ve seen a real uptick this year in people asking how they can promote greater use of reusable water bottles,” Bonnaffon said. “Having an easy way to find refill stations will certainly help with that.”