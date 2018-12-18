VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters say neighbors helped rescue three children and their parents from a burning home in Virginia.

News outlets report the 7-year-old girl, 5-year-old boy, 2-year-old girl and their mother and father were taken to hospitals but are expected to survive after the fire early Tuesday at a Virginia Beach mobile home park. The siblings are in critical but stable condition.

Carlos Ravera says he pulled the man from the home. Daniel Williams says he got the 7-year-old out.

Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesman Art Kohn says the adults were outside when firefighters arrived. He says a firefighter went inside, handed out the 2-year-old and 5-year-old, then dove out a window to save himself. The firefighter wasn’t injured.

Firefighters found the family’s dog and cat alive. Investigators are working to determine what started the blaze.

