The agreement comes months after video went viral of Nellie’s hired security dragging Keisha Young by her hair down the stairs from the rooftop bar, which sparked weekly protests from members of the Black LGBTQ community who called for “Justice for Keisha” and said they had long-standing concerns about the bar.
The 24-day total suspension includes seven days of suspension served from Dec. 20-26 and 17 additional days stayed for one year if there are no further infractions, according to the agreement..
In accordance with the agreement, the bar also must file a security plan with the Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration within the next 10 days that is up to D.C. code, including “conflict resolution training, procedures for handling violent incidents, other emergencies, and calling the Metropolitan Police Department; and procedures for crowd control and preventing overcrowding, and the establishment’s procedures for permitting patrons to enter” among others, according to D.C. code.
Andrew Kline, an attorney representing bar owner Douglas Schantzsaid at the meeting, which Schantz attended, that the Nellie’s owner found the situation “regrettable” and “unfortunate.”
“It’s been an experience for Mr. Schantz personally and for the business,” Kline said.
An ABRA investigator, Mark Ruiz, reviewed investigation findings before the board Wednesday.
“A patron was able to enter with a bottle of liquor,” Ruiz said. “That bartender notified security… Ultimately in the escort of the individuals involved, out of the establishment, altercations took place between security and patrons and establishment staff on the way out of the exit door.”
The investigation concluded in a report that “multiple assaults occurred inside of the establishment while the licensee was engaged in a method of operation conducive to unlawful conduct,” a violation of D.C. code, ABRA found.
Nellie’s closed its doors voluntarily for 35 days, fired its security companyand hired a director of community engagement “in an effort to bridge the gap between the business and the community,” Kline said of the bar’s efforts following the incident.
Current employees and new employees now take part in conflict de-escalation training, Kline added.
Kline did not respond to request for comment via email. Efforts to reach Schantz numerous times over several months were unsuccessful.
When asked about the 24-day suspension, Kline replied during the meeting, “We think it’s excessive, but Mr. Schantz has a desire to put this behind him, perhaps heal with the community and move on.”