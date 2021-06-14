Young said she was punched in the head and knocked down. She said a security guard dragged her down the stairs by her wrist and braided hair. At the bottom of the stairs, others piled on top of the guard, appearing to try to free Young, with other apparent security personnel joining in, video of the incident shows. Several punches were thrown during the scrum as people were shoved outside.
The video, which spread on social media, prompted demonstrations outside Nellie’s on Sunday night, which Young briefly joined. Protesters called for an apology for Young and for District officials to shut down the bar.
Later on Monday, a post to Nellie’s Facebook page said the security vendor had been fired and the bar would remain closed for the week for the staff to “evaluate this regrettable situation.” Neither the security company nor the guard were identified. No one has been charged in the incident.
A spokeswoman for D.C. police said officers responded to Nellie’s early Sunday but did not make contact with Young. Another spokesperson said investigators were attempting to contact Young “to determine if she would like to file a report,” which would prompt a police investigation.
Aaron R. King, a spokesman for the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration, which oversees liquor licenses in the District, said the agency has assigned an investigator to the case.
Young said up to the point she entered Nellie’s, she and her friends had been having fun, taking in the crowds, running into people they knew, recording videos of themselves and supporting the LGBTQ community, of which she said some friends and relatives are a part.
She said no one associated with Nellie’s has contacted her and said none has “expressed any concern for me or what I went through.”
Young also said that when she reached the top of the stairs, the guard did not give her a chance. “Instead of reasoning with me,” she said, “the security guard just bum-rushed me.”
The owner of Nellie’s did not respond to phone messages left with him or the bar.
In the Facebook statement, the bar said it is investigating the incident and promised to cooperate with law enforcement.
“We offer a heartfelt apology to all who witnessed the horrific events of this past weekend,” the statement says. “No matter what behavior occurred prior, nothing warrants mistreating, and disrespecting, one of our guests.”
Though the bar has been temporarily closed, the statement says workers will be paid.
Young said her wrist was injured, one arm is bruised, and she has back and neck pain and suffered headaches. She said she has vomited several times and is seeking more tests to determine if she suffered a concussion.
Young, a senior studying biology at Morgan State University in Baltimore, said she doesn’t know who took the video but is grateful, saying, without it, “I probably would not have gotten any justice.”
She said no matter what happened inside that bar, “there is no justification” for the way she was treated.
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) told reporters she had seen a snippet of the video of Young on social media.
“Obviously, entrepreneurs enforce rules in their restaurants, but they’re not allowed to assault anybody,” Bowser said Monday. “If that’s a matter for the Metropolitan Police Department, we’ll take it up.”
Bowser also said Young can contact the D.C. Office of Human Rights, “and any complaints will be thoroughly investigated.”
Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.