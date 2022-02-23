The 1 million-square-foot facility in Fishersville will be responsible for picking, packing and shipping large or bulky items like patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs.
“Virginia’s position as a premier logistics destination is bolstered by continued investments from industry leaders like Amazon, which is catalyzing economic development in regions across the Commonwealth,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in a statement.
Amazon first launched its Virginia fulfillment operations in 2006 in Sterling, according to the news release. It now has more than 30 fulfillment and sorting centers in Virginia and in 2018 selected Arlington for its second corporate headquarters.