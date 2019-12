FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — More jokes have been told about President Donald Trump on late-night television than any other political figure in almost 30 years.

That’s according to a new book written by two university professors in Virginia that’s entitled “Late Night with Trump: Political Humor and the American Presidency.”

The Free Lance-Star reported Friday that the book found that 49 percent of the jokes told about Trump during his first year in office had taken aim at him. The book also says that comedians told three times as many jokes about Trump than they did about George H.W. Bush.