Teacher pay is a hot button issue in Virginia this year, as teachers have been pressing lawmakers for significant new increases. The state has funded teacher pay increases the past two years, but average pay is still far below the national average. Teacher salaries in Virginia are split between the state and local governments.
Lawmakers also funded a one-year tuition freeze at public colleges.
Disagreements between state employee and teacher compensation, as well as higher education funding, helped delay passage of a state budget during this year’s legislative session.
