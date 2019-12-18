Her departure is effective mid-January. The Civil War museum says its board will appoint a committee to conduct a national search for the next CEO.

Coleman intends to continue the effort to tell “a more comprehensive story” of the nation’s 17th- and 18th-century beginnings, a press release announcing her selection as head of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation said. The foundation runs the Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.

Coleman is a native of Williamsburg who holds a master’s degree in museum studies from Hampton University, according to her biography. Last year, TIME magazine named her one of 31 people changing the South

