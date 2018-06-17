CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Charlottesville’s next police chief is set to officially step into her new post.

RaShall M. Brackney will be sworn in Monday afternoon in the City Council’s chambers.

She will be the first permanent successor of Chief Al Thomas, who retired in December after the release of a scathing report about the law enforcement respond to last summer’s white nationalist rally.

Brackney is a former George Washington University police chief. She is also a 30-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.