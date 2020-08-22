The nonprofit is planning to provide $1,000 incentive payments for as many as 15,000 people over the next three years who earn credentials for high-demand fields such as health care, manufacturing and skilled trades.
Recipients of the incentives will get $1,000 payments after completing courses and passing credential exams in the Virginia Community College System’s Fast Forward program.
