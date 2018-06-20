RICHMOND, Va. — A new exhibition will examine the role of Richmond’s many public monuments.

“Monumental: Richmond’s Monuments (1607-2018)” will look at the city’s monuments starting with the Newport Cross and ending with the planned Emancipation Monument on Brown’s Island. The exhibit is set to open at The Valentine museum on July 4.

The exhibit is designed to provide historical context as the debate involving Confederate monuments continues in Richmond and other cities.

Mayor Levar Stoney is expected to release his Monument Avenue Commission’s report in July. The commission has been asked to make recommendations on whether the city should add context to or remove Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

