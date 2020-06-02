Outside the fence, protesters knelt with fists and signs raised and chanted at a small cluster of federal police in the middle of the park. The officers, in short blue shirts and bulletproof vests, were a departure from the riot-ready officers that protesters have encountered at previous days’ protest.

The closed park was one sign of more tightening by federal forces. Armored vehicles blocked city streets around the White House as scores of federal law enforcement officers patrolled on foot. Meanwhile, city police patrolled neighborhoods that had seen five straight nights of vandalism, fires, and looting — all of which prompted the president to order a crackdown.

The large demonstration near Lafayette Square, which began spontaneously early afternoon Tuesday as a crowd began to gather, had an air of normalcy — a cellist played his instrument before rolling news cameras. A street vendor hawking face masks with the words “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe” had set up a folding table. The Tuesday afternoon crowd — some which splintered off for a march up 16th Street — appeared more solemn compared to previous nights, where flying water bottles, sprays of gas and clashes with law enforcement made for tense face-offs outside the White House starting over the weekend.

Many in the crowd said they had been disturbed by the violent clashes they witnessed Monday, when protesters were gassed and pushed out of Lafayette Square, which Trump then walked through on his way to St. John’s Episcopal Church, holding up a bible for television cameras.

“The reason I came out today is because that happened yesterday,” said Brian Norwood, a 49-year-old white man who lives in Southwest Washington. “I am here to be shot with rubber bullets and tear gas.”

Local authorities had spent Tuesday bracing for another wave of protests — not just in Washington, where Barr promised an even stronger show of federal force — but in the Virginia and Maryland suburbs outside the Beltway.

Sareena Brown, a 30-year-old black woman, filmed Department of Homeland Security officers who gathered on Vermont Avenue.

“I was out yesterday. It’s going to get crazy by the night,” said Brown, a custodian in the Department of Veterans Affairs. “People want to fight against this president.”

Before nightfall, the situation was tensing up.

Around 4 p.m., protesters were pepper sprayed near the White House.

As Gary Murray, 15, stood in front of the White House looking at a line of armed police guards, he grew angrier and angrier. He had just recovered from getting his wisdom teeth out and had been reading the headlines about the violent protests and this was his first day he could go out.

It took him just a few minutes of being at the protest to get pepper sprayed. He was with his teacher from Dunbar High school in the District.

“Like they are really military — and we pay for the shields that beat us,” he screamed during the protest. “You know why you are able to feed your family — because of us.”

He was undeterred though and continued on the protest.

“This really hurts my heart,” he said. “As a teenager, as the future of this country, this hurts my heart.”

Also near the White House, police pulled a woman from her car, sparking a few moments of chaos. Elizabeth Tsehai had been cheering and chanting as she drove her BMW alongside protestors on H Street. The stay-at-home mother, who is originally from Ethiopia, said she decided to come out after seeing the violent clashes last night on the news. She said a secret service agent warned her to stop driving, and she replied, “Arrest me, I can’t breathe.”

Then two white male officers dragged her out of her car, which was still running, and pinned her onto the ground. Protestors swarmed around them as the officers pulled Tsehai behind the black chain link fence, demanding to know why she was being taken away.

“She said ‘I’m not resisting,’” said protester Haley Sanders, who watched the interaction and was one of dozens of protestors who gathered around Tsehai’s car to protect it, and her belongings, after she was taken away.

Tsehai was pulled behind a fence, which protesters started banging against before police deployed spray sending them fleeing.

As tension built, people of all ages were drawn to protest. Pressed up against the black chain-link fence that materialized around Lafayette Square overnight, three high school boys chanted along with the crowd, “Hey, hey, ho, ho! These racist cops have got to go!”

Roberto Rivera, 14, had a full gas-mask over his face. After watching crowds of demonstrators consumed by clouds of tear gas on Monday, Rivera said he thought there was no way his parents would let him go to Tuesday’s demonstration.

Then his friend, Jack Heincien, 16, offered him the gas mask. The boys, students at DC International, said they felt compelled to come out after watching the aggressive treatment of protesters. They wanted to show the police that peaceful demonstrators will not be intimidated.

“I want people to be safe,” said Rivera. “You can’t be shot at for protesting or killed for doing something minor. That’s not right.”

Three hours before curfew — the second night of curfew beginning at 7 p.m. — hundreds of protesters split off from Lafayette Square and marched up 14th Street NW past armored military vehicles and soldiers in fatigues that lined the road.

City bus drivers cheered and honked as protesters walked by. Drivers leaned out of car windows with raised fists.

One woman shouted, “Thank you!”

The demonstration had brought traffic to a standstill at one point.

A Metro worker in a yellow reflective clapped as the group walked on, past boarded up restaurants and shuttered shops, chanting “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace!”

“That’s right,” she yelled. “This is DC, baby!”