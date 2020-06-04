In the District, 3,532 jobless claims were filed for the week ending May 30, according to figures released Thursday by the Labor Department, down from 5,135 filed the previous week.

In Maryland, 31,343 claims were filed, compared with 33,991 the previous week. And in Virginia, there were 32,202 claims filed, down from 39,242 a week earlier.

The greater Washington region had been under stay-at-home orders for most of the last two months, with most nonessential businesses closes or strictly limited in how many people they can serve.

Over the last three weeks, those restrictions have gradually eased, with the District and its immediate suburbs keeping more of the shutdown in place than farther-out areas of Maryland and Virginia that were not as hard hit by the virus.

Parts of Maryland and Virginia will enter stage two of their reopenings starting Friday, although the counties and cities that surround the District say they will maintain the current restrictions on crowd sizes and business capacity a while longer.

Government officials in both states, and the District, are basing their reopening decisions on a variety of factors, including the number of people sickened and hospitalized by covid-19, the percent of people testing positive for the virus and the capacity of each jurisdiction to trace the contacts of those who are infected and accommodate any surge in cases.

Virginia, Maryland and the District reported 1,931 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday, bringing the area’s total number of cases to 112,834. There were 46 newly reported deaths.

Since March, a total of 4,588 fatalities have been attributed to covid-19 in the greater Washington region.

In Maryland, there were 876 new cases and 27 new deaths, with no new cases or deaths reported in either Prince George’s or Montgomery counties.

Virginia reported 951 new cases and 17 new deaths. Fairfax County reported 219 new cases and seven new deathsl Arlington reported eight new cases and no new deaths;

Alexandria reported 15 new cases and no new deaths.