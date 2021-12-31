Another law will require hospitals to begin relaxing debt collection practices for patients who have lower incomes. Hospitals can no longer charge interest or additional fees on an incurred debt. The hospitals also can’t sue patients over unpaid bills until at least 180 days after the initial charge.
Montgomery County will require landlords to put in place window guards if they’re requested by tenants with children ages 10 or younger. The law was passed following the death of a boy who fell out of his window in June.
Montgomery County also will use a new council district map. It will create two seats in underrepresented portions of the county. The map’s intent is to account for the area’s surge of Black, Latino and Asian residents.