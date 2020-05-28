In April, three Virginia Tech students sued over the same issue. A dozen cadets were found to have violated the school’s hazing policy in December and suspended over allegations that the military organization held a ceremony where the sharp ends of military pins were stabbed into the chests of underclassmen.
That legal action followed settlement of a separate lawsuit by a former student accused of overseeing the ceremony and also argued he was denied due process.
Virginia Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said in a text message to the newspaper that the school wouldn’t comment on the latest lawsuit because it hadn’t received it.
