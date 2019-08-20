The Maryland fishing record had been set only three weeks ago, but it was broken Friday by a woman from Pasadena who was taking part in a tournament in Ocean City, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The big fish reeled in Friday was the common dolphinfish, the department said, but this was not a common member of the species, weighing in at 74.5 pounds.

It was caught by Kristy Frashure, who joined five friends in the Poor Girls Open Fishing Tournament when the big one struck. In addition to the common dolphinfish, it is also known as the mahi mahi, but by any name, Frashure recognized that it was a large one.

“We were taking bets on how much it weighed,” she said.

Reeling it in took 20 to 30 minutes, a spell that seemed “like an eternity,” she said.

It was caught, according to the natural resources department, in the Poor Man’s Canyon area. Maps indicate that the area is in the Atlantic Ocean, about 60 miles southeast of Ocean City.

The natural resources department said one of its biologists identified the species and the Bahia Marina certified its weight.

Its fate was not immediately clear.

It was a record in Maryland for the Atlantic Division, the natural resources department said.

According to the department, Frashure’s catch broke the Atlantic Division record set three weeks earlier by Jeff Wright. His catch, which weighed 72.8 pounds, broke a record that had stood for 34 years, the department said.

It was not clear why two such large fish were hooked within so relatively short an interval.

