RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a new round of grant money available to help reclaim abandoned coal mines in southwest Virginia.

Northam said Thursday that the state has $10 million available to help repurpose old mines and promote economic development.

It’s the third round of funding through a federal grant program that is administered by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.

The grants are financed by fees paid by the coal industry.

