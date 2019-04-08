PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One of the largest refrigerated warehousing companies in the world is planning a major project in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that Preferred Freezer Services plans to spend $60 million to build a massive new warehouse in Portsmouth.

Northam approved a $180,000 grant for the project, which is set to create 60 new jobs.

The governor said Virginia beat out Georgia to win the project.

