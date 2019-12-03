The report says the increasing reliance on local funds versus state money to pay for public schools is “inherently inequitable.” The report said Virginia is one of the wealthiest states in the country but has a “regressive” system deprives high-poverty school systems of adequate money.
The report also highlighted declines in reading proficiency by Virginia students on a national test compared to two years ago.
