I imagine that Shamley’s mother, Fannie, saw him off that day. And his wife, too. Shamley had recently married Julia Gordon. Did they know that Julia was pregnant? Richard Shamley Jr. was born eight months later, on June 21, 1918.

AD

AD

He would never meet his father, whose name is engraved on the District of Columbia War Memorial on the Mall. The domed monument honors 499 District residents who died during World War I, felled by disease — the flu was rampant — or, like Shamley, in battle. Richard Sr. died on Oct. 13, 1918, of wounds he suffered in the Meuse-Argonne offensive.

Shamley was a private in the 372nd Infantry, Company G, 92nd Division, a “colored” unit that fought under French command. The details of his service, along with that of 61 other Black D.C. servicemen who died in World War I, were recently collected by Barbara Bates, director of the Association of Oldest Inhabitants of D.C. Copies of her research are being distributed to District libraries, and it’s available online at aoidc.org.

“I have been wanting to do this for some time, to tell their story,” Barbara said. “The 372nd performed admirably. You always hear about the 369th out of New York City, but our African American soldiers performed well, too. I thought they should be recognized, at least to the best of my ability to identify them.”

AD

AD

The 369th Infantry was known as the Harlem Hellfighters. The 372nd included members of the D.C. National Guard and units from other states. Most Black soldiers served in support roles during World War I, unloading ships, building roads and recovering bodies from the battlefield.

But some saw combat. Those who fought with French officers fared better than those who fought with White American officers, many of whom were just as racist in Europe as they were in the United States.

Washington honored its fallen with the marble war memorial and with a living memorial. In 1920, maple trees were planted along 16th Street NW from Alaska Avenue to Varnum Street, one for each Washingtonian killed in the war. Sadly, the trees — and the small plaques next to them — are long gone.

AD

To compile her report, Barbara first had to figure out which soldiers and sailors were African American. One of the nice things about the two memorials is that they do not segregate the fallen. The names are listed alphabetically, not divided by race.

AD

To figure out who was Black, Barbara looked up which units the men served in. She consulted Army transport service records to see which ships carried them overseas. To flesh out their stories, she consulted census records, city directories and newspapers.

“I just think they deserve recognition,” she said. “That’s one point: how valiant they were. Another is, for genealogical purposes. Some people may not know their uncle served.”

AD

Barbara is also hoping it will encourage the city to restore some element of the 16th Street memorial, even if it isn’t 500 maple trees.

“We need to get that memorialized with waysides on both ends of 16th Street,” she said.

More than 26,000 District citizens served in World War I. About 500 died. These were men like Frederick Anderson. He was a wagoner in a supply company with the 372nd, meaning he was responsible for loading horse-drawn transports. He died in an accident in France on the Fourth of July, 1918.

AD

Howard Richard Colbert, John Cole and Maurice James Hutton all died when the ships they were on were torpedoed: Colbert aboard the USS Leviathan, Cole on the USS Westover and Hutton on the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Tampa.

AD

Some of Barbara’s thumbnail sketches are little more than the date of death and the next of kin. Some, like Shamley’s, give a sense of a life cut short.

Richard Shamley was buried in the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France. A year after his death — and two years after he marched to Union Station — his family placed a memorial ad in the Washington Evening Star. It read:

He gave on the battlefield of France his life,

The greatest gift of all.

We do not know the pain you bore,

We did not see you die;

We only know you left

With no chance to say goodbye.