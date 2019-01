ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is getting a new political party.

The Maryland State Board of Elections has certified a new socialist party called Bread and Roses.

The board verified that the party submitted the 10,000 voter signatures needed to be on the 2020 and 2022 ballots in Maryland.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.