According to her biography, Spencer enrolled at what’s now the Virginia University of Lynchburg at 11 years old when she was barely literate and graduated six years later as valedictorian. She went on to become a poet, librarian and contemporary of African-American artists and political leaders.
Spencer also helped found the Lynchburg chapter of the NAACP in 1918.
