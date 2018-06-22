STAFFORD, Va. — A new 1,100-acre state park is set to open on the Widewater peninsula this fall.

The park is bordered by both the Potomoc River and Aquia Creek. It will feature two launches for canoes and kayaks, two playgrounds and a paddle-in campsite that will follow the Captain John Smith Trail.

The park is being built in three phases, with a $43 million budget, and is expected to open in September. It will have a full-service visitor’s center and individual picnic pads that don’t need to be reserved.

Other phases include a trail system to include a full-service campsite.

