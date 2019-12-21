Cappetta is currently the superintendent of the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, Hampton National Historic Site and Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail, a position she’s held since 2011.
She was previously the chief of resources management at C&O Canal, which stretches over 180 miles along the route of the Potomac River between Cumberland, Maryland, and the nation’s capital.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.