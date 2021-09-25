After Little’s 2019 trial, it came to light that the judge had communicated with a juror who wanted to leave early to catch a train. The defense attorneys said they were not aware of the communication and prosecutors said they didn’t know about all of the communications, according to the newspaper.
The appeals court opinion reversing the conviction and ordering a new trial said that the communication could have been harmless if all parties had been kept apprised at a time when there were options to resolve it.
Glasgow was in a car with friends in 2018 when gunmen shot up their car in what police said was a case of mistaken identity.