BALTIMORE, Md. — A Maryland court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of the mistaken-identity killing of a teenager who was captain of a high school lacrosse team.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Court of Special Appeals ordered a new trial for Shawn Little in the 2018 killing after it came to light that the judge had undisclosed communication with a juror. Little has been serving a 30-year sentence in the killing of 17-year-old Ray Glasgow, a Baltimore City College High School student.

After Little’s 2019 trial, it came to light that the judge had communicated with a juror who wanted to leave early to catch a train. The defense attorneys said they were not aware of the communication and prosecutors said they didn’t know about all of the communications, according to the newspaper.

The appeals court opinion reversing the conviction and ordering a new trial said that the communication could have been harmless if all parties had been kept apprised at a time when there were options to resolve it.

Glasgow was in a car with friends in 2018 when gunmen shot up their car in what police said was a case of mistaken identity.