RICHMOND, Va. — A top Virginia regulator of public utilities, financial service companies and other businesses has been sworn in.

Patricia West officially joined the three-member State Corporation Commission. Republican lawmakers had been unable to find a consensus candidate for a year until they settled on West in January.

West is a former circuit court judge who worked for former Gov. George Allen and former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli. She was previously an associate dean at Regent University’s law school.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.