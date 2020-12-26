The department did not immediately release details about the recent deaths.
There are about 25,000 state inmates in Virginia and the department has about 11,000 staff members. About 7,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
