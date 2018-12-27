CLOSED EVERYWHERE Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts Most No mail delivery except

for Express Mail. Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District. VARIED RESTRICTIONS District Maryland Virginia Traffic, parking No city parking enforcement except along D.C. Streetcar line. Rush hour restrictions lifted. No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at New Carrollton, National Harbor and the P.G. Dept. of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Parking meters not enforced. Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed. No county collections. In Anne Arundel, Tuesday pickups are on Wednesday. In Montgomery, Prince George’s and Howard, pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station are closed. Regular collections in Fairfax. In Arlington, pickups slide one day to the end of the week. In the cities of Alexandria and Fairfax, Tuesday pickups are on Wednesday. Landfills are closed. Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Montgomery County ABC stores closed; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Stores close at 6 p.m. Schools Closed. Closed. Closed. Libraries Closed. Closed. Closed. Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail is on a Sunday schedule from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. with off-peak fares. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription calls are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●Ride On and Fairfax Connector are on a Sunday schedule.

●Dash, Cue, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride, Loudoun Bus, MARC and VRE are not running.

●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 43, 45, 51 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule.

●MTA Commuter Bus is not running except for Route 201 on a holiday/weekend schedule.